Needham & Company LLC Boosts Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $245.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price increased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on QRVO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.48.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $184.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.03 and a 200 day moving average of $169.13. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $93.31 and a 1 year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Qorvo by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 176,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,345,000 after purchasing an additional 91,316 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 26.8% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.