Nerva (XNV) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,828.00

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. During the last seven days, Nerva has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nerva has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $3,828.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nerva coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0931 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nerva alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00066656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00081518 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00020811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.20 or 0.00251749 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.75 or 0.00193222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Nerva Coin Profile

XNV is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nerva is getnerva.org

Nerva Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nerva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nerva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nerva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.