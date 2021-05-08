NEST Protocol (NEST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $65.78 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $65.78 million and $7.89 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEST Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0328 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00080907 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00020757 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00063308 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $472.68 or 0.00802926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00103821 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,630.83 or 0.09564870 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00044706 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEST Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

