Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Acquired by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $5,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Holistic Financial Partners increased its position in Nestlé by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Nestlé by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nestlé by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Nestlé by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nestlé by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

NSRGY opened at $120.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $348.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.71. Nestlé S.A. has a 1-year low of $104.00 and a 1-year high of $122.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $3.0658 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. Nestlé’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.11%.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

