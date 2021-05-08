Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Issues Earnings Results

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 59.26%.

UEPS traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $4.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,520,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,267. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68. The company has a market cap of $262.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.21. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $6.62.

UEPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, major shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 35,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $193,774.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Monde Nkosi bought 125,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $686,749.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

