Neutrino Token (NSBT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $298,060.00

Neutrino Token (CURRENCY:NSBT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Neutrino Token has a market capitalization of $84.01 million and approximately $298,060.00 worth of Neutrino Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $45.73 or 0.00077741 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Neutrino Token has traded up 32.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00067607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.97 or 0.00253246 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 398.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $670.72 or 0.01140207 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00032039 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $437.97 or 0.00744531 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,765.21 or 0.99899162 BTC.

Neutrino Token was first traded on March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino Token’s total supply is 1,837,115 coins. Neutrino Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . The official message board for Neutrino Token is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news . The official website for Neutrino Token is neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex. “

