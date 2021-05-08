Neutrino USD 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9.65 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC on popular exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $396.67 million and approximately $9.65 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00066783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.43 or 0.00251392 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 406.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $677.48 or 0.01147453 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00032092 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $432.53 or 0.00732571 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,913.85 or 0.99782494 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 397,455,618 coins and its circulating supply is 397,455,066 coins. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.