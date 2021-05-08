New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.44 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. The company’s revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

New Fortress Energy stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.12. 684,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,862. New Fortress Energy has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -24.69%.

NFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Fortress Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.15.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

