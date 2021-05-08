New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $802.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. New Jersey Resources updated its FY21 guidance to $2.05-2.15 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 2.050-2.150 EPS.

NYSE NJR traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $43.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,370. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day moving average is $37.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. New Jersey Resources has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $43.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 64.56%.

NJR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In related news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $224,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at $696,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $141,426.21. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

