New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Reaches New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $43.42 and last traded at $43.39, with a volume of 9411 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $802.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

NJR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. New Jersey Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $141,426.21. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $224,092.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.08.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

