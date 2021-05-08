New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 15,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Shares of NTCT opened at $26.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $31.91. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, NetScout Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.