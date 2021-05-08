New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 416.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

TMP stock opened at $80.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.74. Tompkins Financial Co. has a one year low of $53.32 and a one year high of $92.80.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 10.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.