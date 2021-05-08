New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,289 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $23,989,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,397,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,270,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,549,000 after purchasing an additional 118,933 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth $9,830,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 77,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PATK opened at $97.52 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.76 and a 12 month high of $98.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PATK. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.17.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $776,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 269,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,917,691.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $158,469.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,650,510.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,427 shares of company stock worth $16,815,817. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

