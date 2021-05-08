New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.60 Million Stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 154,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

ALEX opened at $18.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 923.00 and a beta of 1.40. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $19.22.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 1.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

