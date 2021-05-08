New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.78 Million Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.21% of Materion worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Materion by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Materion by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Materion by 500.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 299,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,089,000 after acquiring an additional 249,718 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Materion alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $75.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 63.14 and a beta of 1.47. Materion Co. has a 1 year low of $45.20 and a 1 year high of $80.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Materion Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.