New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases Shares of 53,100 SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAIL. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,031,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,512,881.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total value of $87,793.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,058. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SAIL stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4,625.37 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average of $51.87. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

