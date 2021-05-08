New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,561 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of B&G Foods worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.50. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $47.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.86.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $510.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

