New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,500 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 773,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,904,000 after purchasing an additional 61,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Shares of BHE opened at $30.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,540.23 and a beta of 1.12. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $32.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Benchmark Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju bought 1,680 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,795.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,355.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Benck bought 1,800 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,364.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 235,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,291.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,185 shares of company stock worth $177,113 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BHE. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sidoti cut Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.