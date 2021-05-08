Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Newell Brands have outpaced the industry in the past three months, courtesy of the solid first-quarter 2021 results, wherein both bottom and top lines grew year over year. This also marked the company’s seventh straight quarter of earnings beat. Despite the challenging economic situation surrounding the pandemic, results reflected solid demand across all business units and regions along with enhanced supply-chain operations and robust consumption patterns. Encouragingly, it raised the 2021 view and issued upbeat second-quarter guidance. Further, it is progressing well with Project FUEL and other cost-cutting actions. However, Newell Brands has been witnessing weakness in margins due to inflation along with higher transportation and labor costs. Also, currency headwinds and rising input and transportation costs remain concerns.”

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Newell Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.50.

NWL stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,137,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.80, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $29.33.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after acquiring an additional 113,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,764,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,693 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,351,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,123,000 after acquiring an additional 232,656 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $2,674,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 118,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 48,730 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

