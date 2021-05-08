NEXT.coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $77,002.00 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 8th. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,939.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.53 or 0.02350766 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.58 or 0.00659277 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00070279 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001000 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 78.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00013524 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001235 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

