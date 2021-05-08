NEXT (LON:NXT) Hits New 12-Month High at $8,374.00

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8,374 ($109.41) and last traded at GBX 8,358 ($109.20), with a volume of 204320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8,126 ($106.17).

NXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NEXT from GBX 6,250 ($81.66) to GBX 7,135 ($93.22) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NEXT from GBX 8,800 ($114.97) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,053.89 ($79.09).

Get NEXT alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,996.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,363.35.

In other news, insider Richard Papp sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,348 ($109.07), for a total value of £784,712 ($1,025,231.25).

NEXT Company Profile (LON:NXT)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.