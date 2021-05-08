NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Boosted by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 30,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Thomas Story & Son LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 87,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NYSE:NEE opened at $74.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.81 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.