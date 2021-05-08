NFTLootBox (LOOT) Trading 8.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 8th. NFTLootBox has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $623,976.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFTLootBox has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be bought for $89.84 or 0.00152100 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00067851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.98 or 0.00252230 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 391.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $675.05 or 0.01142910 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00032122 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.30 or 0.00745459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,868.12 or 0.99668204 BTC.

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox’s launch date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

