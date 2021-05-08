Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 27.180-27.180 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.24 billion-$15.24 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nintendo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.77.

Shares of NTDOY stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,236,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,619. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.33. The company has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70. Nintendo has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $82.55.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

