Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,202,000 after buying an additional 12,141,872 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 263.3% in the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,881,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,791,000 after buying an additional 4,987,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after buying an additional 2,905,111 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,284.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,956,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,819,000 after buying an additional 2,742,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,467,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,619,000 after buying an additional 2,595,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

In related news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $3,617,801.60. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,839,624. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TPX shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

NYSE TPX opened at $39.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $41.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. Equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.