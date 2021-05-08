Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENSG shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

In related news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $81,215.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,878.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $143,211.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,964,704.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,498,015. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ENSG opened at $86.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.39 and a 12-month high of $98.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

