Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,627,000 after acquiring an additional 34,145 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

In other news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $157,390.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,235.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 15,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,186,384.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,783.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,092 shares of company stock worth $2,565,023. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FELE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

Franklin Electric stock opened at $86.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.74 and its 200 day moving average is $73.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.00 and a 52-week high of $87.27.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $333.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 33.82%.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.