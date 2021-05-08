Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,794 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,930,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 128,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 37,149 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 27,794 shares during the period.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 14.29, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.86.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 152.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPRT. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.95.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.