NIX Price Hits $0.36 on Top Exchanges (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. NIX has a market cap of $17.59 million and $87,502.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NIX has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,992.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,803.48 or 0.06447375 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,379.93 or 0.02339159 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.36 or 0.00592210 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.79 or 0.00221706 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $464.53 or 0.00787444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.92 or 0.00618586 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.42 or 0.00517722 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004967 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,081,087 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

