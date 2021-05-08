nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Needham & Company LLC

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LASR. DA Davidson increased their price target on nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised nLIGHT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.02. 360,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,586. nLIGHT has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.53 and a beta of 2.68.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. nLIGHT’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that nLIGHT will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $261,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $883,600 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LASR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in nLIGHT in the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 4th quarter worth $1,612,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.