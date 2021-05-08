NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 4,836 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 17.2% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 600,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,202,000 after buying an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 44.7% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 44.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 76,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after buying an additional 23,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 20.9% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 53,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after buying an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $118.67 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.07 and a 12 month high of $118.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 30.14%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.43.

In other news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,542,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

