NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 24,354 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,354 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $5,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLF. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 43.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. TD Securities cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

SLF stock opened at $54.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.18 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.60.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.4487 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.36%.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.