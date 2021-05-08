NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 8,140 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 57.1% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 207.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth approximately $651,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of State Street by 13.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT opened at $87.23 on Friday. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $51.21 and a twelve month high of $87.89. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.27.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $28.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $112.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 128.97%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,976.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $39,649.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,062.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

