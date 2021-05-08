NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,801 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 38,221 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,506 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,351 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,080,000 after acquiring an additional 138,139 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 296,632 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $33,783,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.90.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $167.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $169.49. The company has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

