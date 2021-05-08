NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOEJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on NORMA Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on NORMA Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on NORMA Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on NORMA Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on NORMA Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €45.44 ($53.46).

NOEJ opened at €44.52 ($52.38) on Wednesday. NORMA Group has a one year low of €19.03 ($22.39) and a one year high of €47.98 ($56.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €42.77 and its 200-day moving average is €39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 250.67.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Analyst Recommendations for NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ)

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit