Norris Perne & French LLP MI Lowers Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $334.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $329.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.91. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $215.99 and a one year high of $342.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

