Norris Perne & French LLP MI Takes Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 264,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $319.26 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $140.01 and a 12-month high of $323.80. The company has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $316.23 and a 200 day moving average of $281.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.62%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.14.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total transaction of $1,249,629.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,321.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $4,307,918.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,273,540.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,836 shares of company stock worth $8,423,479. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.