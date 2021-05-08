Novavax (NVAX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.65) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The business had revenue of $279.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 3072.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Novavax to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NVAX stock opened at $176.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 2.01. Novavax has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.38 and its 200-day moving average is $165.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

In other Novavax news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.83, for a total transaction of $694,307.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 691 shares in the company, valued at $165,722.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Trizzino sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.50, for a total transaction of $62,953.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,711 shares of company stock worth $16,014,958 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVAX. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.69.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

