NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NRG remained flat at $$34.76 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,888,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.89. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $44.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 32.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NRG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.69.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

