NS Partners Ltd Has $303,000 Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

NS Partners Ltd trimmed its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 58.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 24,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $71.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.64. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.