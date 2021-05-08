NS Partners Ltd Sells 1,785 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

NS Partners Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,060 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up approximately 2.3% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $39,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Intuit by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTU opened at $401.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $270.91 and a twelve month high of $423.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $400.43 and a 200-day moving average of $378.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.65.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

