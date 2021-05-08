NS Partners Ltd Sells 1,785 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

NS Partners Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,060 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up approximately 2.3% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $39,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Intuit by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTU opened at $401.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $270.91 and a twelve month high of $423.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $400.43 and a 200-day moving average of $378.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.65.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit