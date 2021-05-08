NS Partners Ltd Trims Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

NS Partners Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $13,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $617,316,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,151,000 after buying an additional 187,174 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,087,000 after buying an additional 157,928 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,026.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 157,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,788,000 after buying an additional 143,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 300,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,499,000 after buying an additional 133,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $827.21.

Shares of EQIX opened at $713.45 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $693.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $706.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total value of $1,738,031.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,967,171.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.93, for a total transaction of $114,228.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,755.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,836 shares of company stock worth $6,692,520. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

