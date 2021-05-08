Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Nu Skin Enterprises has increased its dividend payment by 4.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:NUS opened at $58.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $63.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $343,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 86,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,255,219.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 1,125 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $55,991.25. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,873. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NUS. DA Davidson cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

