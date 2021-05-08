Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 904,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,260 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for about 3.7% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Nutrien worth $48,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its holdings in Nutrien by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $61.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.70 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 82.95%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.70.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

