Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Nutrien from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutrien from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.70.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $61.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 361.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 43.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 17,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 320.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,297 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 32.6% in the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 10.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 61.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.