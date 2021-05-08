NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $225.00 at Mizuho

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $192.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NXPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $197.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a PE ratio of -373.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.98. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $89.10 and a 12 month high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.99%.

In related news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $2,979,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,750,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,341 shares of company stock worth $16,917,127. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

