NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,024 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $458,957,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,474,940,000 after purchasing an additional 765,752 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $106,950,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $678,548,000 after purchasing an additional 651,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,484,794 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $236,097,000 after purchasing an additional 582,526 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total value of $526,157.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,625.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $762,395.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,885.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,341 shares of company stock worth $16,917,127 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $5.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,321,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,769,697. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.98. The stock has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a PE ratio of -373.43, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $89.10 and a 1-year high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $213.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.32.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.