Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,853 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 2.4% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $8,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD stock opened at $339.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $364.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.66. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $226.20 and a one year high of $339.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.23.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

