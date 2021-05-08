Oakworth Capital Inc. Boosts Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 15.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $593,993,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 27,865.4% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,820,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,503 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 521.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,299,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,547 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSX. BMO Capital Markets raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

In related news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $593,130.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $50,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,859.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,001,520 shares of company stock valued at $201,920,643. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $103.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.26 and a 200 day moving average of $91.77. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $103.74.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. CSX’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

