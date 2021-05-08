Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $384,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 31,689 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

NYSE:IBM opened at $145.46 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $148.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.58. The company has a market cap of $129.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

